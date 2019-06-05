SP-BSP alliance a 'trial', such tie-ups help in knowing shortcomings: Akhilesh

As the SP-BSP alliance unravelled in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav Wednesday described the tie-up as a "trial" and said it may not always be successful, but helps in knowing the shortcomings.

BSP on Tuesday declared that her party will fight the assembly bypolls alone, prompting Yadav to say his SP too is ready to go solo.

"Yes, there are trials, and sometimes you are not successful, but at least you can know your shortcomings," Yadav told reporters here on Wednesday.

He also said that he respected irrespective of the political equation between the parties.

"I stand by my earlier statement that respecting ji is same as respecting me," the said.

He had made the statement earlier this year when the (SP) and announced tie-up for the 2019 elections.

"As far as going solo in the bypolls is concerned, I will consult with party leaders and devise a strategy to work in this direction," Yadav said.

The BJP won 62 of 80 seats in the state while the opposition alliance bagged just 15, with the BSP winning 10 and the SP five. The got one seat and the BJP ally Apna Dal (S) two.

Eleven assembly bypolls are due in UP after the respective MLAs won the polls. Nine of them are from the BJP, and one each from the BSP and the SP.

"The bypolls can be announced any moment now. Under the current conditions in Uttar Pradesh, we have decided to fight the bypolls, which will happen on some seats, all alone," Mayawati said on Tuesday.

"If I feel that the is able to fulfil his duties and convert his people into missionaries, then we can still walk together in future. There has been no permanent break as of now."



If he is unable to succeed in his task, it will be better for the party to walk alone, she added.

The BSP had called a review meeting in on Monday to analyse the results.

"I have to say with much sadness that the SP's base vote - meaning 'Yadav samaj' - has not stood along with the SP even in areas where they are in high numbers," she had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)