Alok Verma may face departmental action for defying govt order: officials

Ousted is likely to face departmental action for defying a order asking him to join as of Fire Services on Thursday, the day of his superannuation, and this may include suspension of pensionary benefits, officials said.

According to the officials, this non-compliance of the directive amounted to violation of service rules for all services officers.

The (MHA) had directed Verma to take charge as general of the Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Thursday.

As Verma did not take up the new assignment as directed, he is likely to face departmental action which may include suspension of pensionary benefits, MHA officials said.

Attempts to reach Verma for a comment did not fructify.

In a letter sent to Verma Wednesday, the MHA said, "You are directed to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately".

This communication was seen as a rejection of his plea in a letter to Secretary, Department of Personnel, earlier this month in which he said he should be deemed to have retired from service on July 31, 2017, the day he completed 60 years.

Verma had contended that he had crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards and he wanted to be treated as having superannuated from the day he was moved out of the CBI.

He said that he "was only serving the as until January 31, 2019 as it was a fixed tenure role". The tenure of is fixed for two years.

Verma, a former Commissioner, was first moved out of the CBI by the in a midnight order on October 23 last year on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission(CVC) but was reinstated by the on January 9.

After the order, a high-powered panel headed by in a 2:1 decision removed Verma and asked him to join the residual term of the CBI director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

The and Justice A K Sikri, the nominee of Justice of India, favoured removal of Verma while the third member of the committee -- of in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge -- opposed the move.

