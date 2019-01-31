Nepal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary

Several Nepali leaders, diplomats, academicians and students paid tribute to on during a programme held here.

A talk on "Mahatma Gandhi: Peace, Non Violence and Humanity" was organised by the and here on Wednesday.

The speakers on the occasion highlighted the importance of Gandhian principles of peace, non-violence and inclusiveness in today's world.

of Academy, Dr said was born in but he was a globally recognised figure.

"Gandhi's commitment towards truth, non violence and humanity is very important in human history to maintain permanent peace in the world," Upreti said.

India's to Nepal, Manjeev said Gandhi was far ahead from his time. "The relevance of Gandhi then and now for India, and other countries of the world is same," he pointed out.

Puri and Upretti also released a bilingual version of a book on Gandhi written by Nepal's Kavi Shiromani late Lekhnath Paudyal.

A small exhibition of books on Gandhi and photos of Gandhi's life was also organised. The function was attended by people from different walks of life including former ministers, diplomats, academicians and students attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)