Transporting firm's 1 kg gold, men take 'gutka' break and get looted

Two bike-borne men fled with a car, claimed to be having one kg of gold, estimated worth around Rs 30 lakh, when its occupants stopped the vehicle to buy 'gutka' here Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm when a and an employee of left the company's office in Sector 82 for a jewellery showroom in Okhla, Delhi, in a hatchback, the police said.

" and company employee were in the car. got the car stopped near Gate-1 of Swarnim Vihar in Sector 82 to buy some Meanwhile, two men reached there on a motorcycle and made and leave the car after threatening them with a gun. They then fled with the car which is claimed to be having one kg gold in its glovebox," a police said.

The car was later found abandoned near school along the expressway, the said.

Senior of Police said a case has been registered and police were investigating the matter.

An from station said the motorcycle used by the assailants bore a registration number of and searches were underway to trace them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)