Aluminium futures down 0.30% on low demand

Aluminium prices eased 0.3 per cent to Rs 149.75 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in reducing their positions, tracking a positive trend at the spot market.

Besides, fading demand from consuming industries mainly fulled the downtrend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for May declined 45 paise, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 149.75 per kg in a business turnover of 1,575 lots.

On similar notes, the for June contracts was trading down by 30 paise, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 150.40 per kg in 943 lots.

However, aluminium was trading higher 1.95 per cent to USD 1,844.50 per tonne on the London Exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)