Dr Reddy's launches skin treatment drug in US

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Daptomycin for Injection in US market
Dr. Reddy's third-quarter profit surges on strong growth in emerging markets
Dr Reddy's settles case with US-based Celgene related to cancer drug
Drugmaker Dr. Reddy's third-quarter profit rises 65.3 percent, beats estimates
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Chlorthalidone Tablets in US market
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday said it has launched Daptomycin for injection, used for treating complicated skin infections, in the US market.
The company has launched its product, which is generic version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp's Cubicin, after obtaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.
According to IQVIA Health, the Cubicin for injection (daptomycin for injection) brand and generics had sales of around USD 640.8 million for the most recent 12 months ending in March 2019.
Dr Reddy's shares were trading 0.98 per cent up at Rs 2,833.60 on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU