Dr Reddy's launches skin treatment drug in US

Wednesday said it has launched for injection, used for treating complicated skin infections, in the US market.

The company has launched its product, which is generic version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp's Cubicin, after obtaining approval from the (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

According to IQVIA Health, the Cubicin for ( for injection) brand and generics had sales of around USD 640.8 million for the most recent 12 months ending in March 2019.

Dr Reddy's shares were trading 0.98 per cent up at Rs 2,833.60 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)