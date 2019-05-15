JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Neither BJP nor NDA will form govt at Centre: Azad

Govt plans to sale 15 pc in RITES via OFS; to fetch about Rs 700 cr
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's launches skin treatment drug in US

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday said it has launched Daptomycin for injection, used for treating complicated skin infections, in the US market.

The company has launched its product, which is generic version of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp's Cubicin, after obtaining approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

According to IQVIA Health, the Cubicin for injection (daptomycin for injection) brand and generics had sales of around USD 640.8 million for the most recent 12 months ending in March 2019.

Dr Reddy's shares were trading 0.98 per cent up at Rs 2,833.60 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU