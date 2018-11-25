Amarinder seeks Gadkari's intervention for speedy clearance of road projects in historic towns

Sunday sought the personal intervention of Gadkari for expeditious clearance of road projects in the historic towns of Lodhi, and

The towns are associated with the life of Sikhism founder Dev, whose 550th "Parkash Purb" (birth anniversary) is being observed this month.

In a letter to the for Road Transport and Highways, the said he was grateful to the government of for acceding to the request of the government related to the projects and announcements in this regard, especially the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate smooth and easy access to Kartarpur Sahib.

In view of the historic importance of these religious towns, sought an additional allocation of Rs 150 crore under the (CRF) for the upgradation of the in Lodhi, Batala, and Gurdaspur.

The also asked for four-laning of a 21.3 km stretch of the Jalandhar-Kapurthala- Lodhi NH-703-A, which is currently two-laned, at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore. The highway connects the holy town of with the rest of and beyond.

"Certain stretches of this Highway are already four-laned...but due to the expected increase in pilgrim traffic during the upcoming celebrations, it was imperative to four-lane the stretch of 21.3 km," he wrote in the letter Sunday.

The chief minister also impressed upon Gadkari to immediately declare the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib- Road a national highway as it is related to the life of Dev and connects with

He apprised the of the central government's grant of in-principle approval for declaration of the road as a national highway.

Singh further wrote that in view of the announcement to open the Kartarpur Corridor, should be connected with by a four-laned highway to enable devotees visit Kartarpur Sahib on a shorter route.

Notably, Sultanpur Lodhi in district is of great religious significance as Dev spent 14 years of his life here and attained enlightenment, before embarking on his missionary travels.

