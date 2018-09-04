One dead, two injured in gas leak at Samsung chip plant

One worker was killed and two were injured when dioxide leaked at a Electronics chip plant on Tuesday, the South Korean company said.

The three were found unconscious in the basement of the factory in Suwon just south of Seoul, the firm said in a statement.

A man aged 24 was pronounced dead in hospital hours later and two others, aged 26 and 54, remain unconscious, said.

All were employees of one of Samsung's suppliers and were inspecting the factory's gas-related facilities, it added.

"It is believed that the cause of death is suffocation due to a dioxide leak," said, adding it was investigating.

Samsung -- the world's top maker of as well as -- operates a vast production compound in Suwon.

Fatal accidents at major companies have made frequent headlines in the South, which has struggled to improve poor safety standards in factories.

In January four workers suffocated due to a at a owned by -- the country's top steelmaker -- in the southern city of

In August last year four workers died when a fuel tank exploded in a vessel under construction at the and Shipbuilding in the southern city of

