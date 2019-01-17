Amazon Prime Video debuts first look of 'Made in Heaven'

Prime Video has offered the first look of its upcoming India Original series "Made in Heaven".

The show has been created by duo and Reema Kagti, and produced by and

Its first poster gives a sneak peek into the lives of and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners.

Their stories unfold over the course of an opulent wedding season and as tradition jostles with modern aspirations against a backdrop of the Big Fat Indian Wedding, many secrets and many lies are revealed.

The series features an ensemble cast of Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, and

Zoya, Nitya Mehra, and have directed the series, which marks third collaboration between and Prime Video, after cricket drama "Inside Edge" and crime series "Mirzapur".

"Made in Heaven" will premiere on Prime Video on March 8.

