said Wednesday that it plans to use self-piloted drones to deliver packages to shoppers' home in the coming months.

The did not give exact timing or say where the drones will be making deliveries.

said its new drones use computer vision and to detect and avoid people or clotheslines in backyards when landing.

"From paragliders to power lines to a corgi in the backyard, the brain of the drone has safety covered," said Jeff Wilke, who oversees Amazon's business.

Wilke said the drones are fully electric, can fly up to 24 kilometres, deliver in 30 minutes and carry goods that weigh up to 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms), like a paperback or toothpaste.

has been working on drone delivery for years. Back in December 2013, Amazon and founder told the "60 Minutes" show that drones would be flying to customer's homes within five years. But that deadline passed due to regulatory hurdles.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates commercial use of drones in the U.S., did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In April, a subsidiary of won approval from the FAA to make drone deliveries in parts of

Wilke said that the company is working with several regulatory agencies to get approval.

"We expect to do it within months," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)