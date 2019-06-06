Netanyahu appoints Israel's first openly gay minister

Israeli on Wednesday tapped Ohana as acting justice minister, the first openly gay in the country's history.

The appointment of Ohana, from Netanyahu's right-wing party, comes as prepares for its annual celebrations on Thursday.

" Ohana is a jurist who knows the legal system well," the premier's office said in a statement.

He takes up the position from Netanyahu's right-wing rival Ayelet Shaked, fired by the on Sunday along with after the failed to form a government following April elections.

opted for parliament to dissolve itself and approve new elections, preventing Israeli from selecting someone else to form a government.

Shaked and Bennett had left the years earlier, but their failed to win enough votes in April's poll to clear the threshold to join

Israeli ministers remain in their posts immediately after elections, until the formation of the next administration.

But Netanyahu's office confirmed their sackings at the weekend.

Justice ministry hopeful Betzalel Smotrich, of the religious far-right alliance United Right, said Monday the country should be run according to biblical laws, sparking outrage among secular Israelis.

responded by saying "the state of will not be a halakha state", referring to Jewish law.

Thousands of people are expected to converge on on Thursday for its "march of pride and tolerance" to support the rights the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community, amid tight security.

In 2015, a 16-year-old demonstrator at the march was stabbed to death by an ultra-orthodox Jew.

has presented itself as a pioneer in LGBT rights in the region, but homosexuality is deeply rejected by conservative religious parties whose support Netanyahu is likely to need in order to form his next government.

It has also been accused of "pinkwashing", or pushing its reputation for tolerance, in an effort to restore a liberal image tarnished by its occupation of Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu's failure to form a coalition was due to strongly secular right-wing former Avigdor Lieberman's refusal to back down on demands for legislation to force religious Jews to serve in the along with other Israelis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)