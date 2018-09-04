JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ministers from three North Indian states woo Singapore investors

Maj Gogoi's case: Moral turpitude, corruption will be dealt with sternly, says Army chief
Business Standard

American sentenced to hang in Malaysia for killing ex-wife

AFP  |  Kuala Lumpur 

An American man was sentenced to death by hanging in Malaysia on Tuesday for murdering his ex-wife, but his lawyer said he was acting in self-defence and would appeal.

Gerald Wayne Mickelson, 63, was convicted of strangling Guilda Mickelson in Kuala Lumpur in November 2016, his lawyer K A Ramu said.

Mickelson, who had been working as a telecommunications consultant in Malaysia, was about to move to the Philippines to be with his new wife when his former partner called him.

When Mickelson went to see her in a serviced apartment complex, the 62-year-old allegedly tried to kill him, resulting in a struggle that ended in her death, Ramu said.

The lawyer said Mickelson had no motive to murder his ex-wife and even called the management of the building after killing her, rather than fleeing.

An appeal is expected to be filed within the next two weeks.

Malaysia has a mandatory death penalty for murder, which is always carried out by hanging.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements