Amid lockdown, Eid to be celebrated on Monday

-
ALSO READ
To protest is our democratic right, but keep your emotions under control: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid
Jama Masjid to remain closed for public till March 31
Shahi imams appeal to Muslims to offer prayers at home during Ramzan
Muslims offer Friday prayers at home in Mathura amid lockdown
Delhi: Massive protests against CAA outside Jama Masjid
-
Eid will be celebrated in the country on May 25 as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid Ahmed Shah Bukhari said.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Bukhari also appealed to people to offer Eid namaz at their homes.
This will be perhaps the first time that there will no mass namaz at mosques and idgahs across the country as the government has prohibited all kinds of religious gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Eid marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU