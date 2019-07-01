Amit Shah likely to visit Hyd this weekend

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to visit Hyderabad on July 6 to launch the partys membership drive.

Shah, also the Union Home Minister, is likely to arrive on Thursday evening, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI.

Shah will launch the membership drive and guide the leaders on strengthening the party in Telangana, he said.

The strategy for the party to form the government in Telangana after the next Assembly elections in 2023 is expected to be discussed, he added.

Buoyed by its impressive gains in the recent Lok Sabha polls, BJP is focusing on strengthening itself in Telangana towards the goal of forming government in the state.

The party sees Telangana, after Karnataka, as the state where it has the potential to grow and form government, state BJP president K Laxman had said earlier.

The BJP had won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the recent polls.

