Amit Shah moves resolution in Lok Sabha to bring Bill for reorganising J-K

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill.

Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: I want to tell the people of J&K what damage 370 & 35A did to the state. It's because of these sections that democracy was never fully implemented, corruption increased in the state, that no development could take place pic.twitter.com/EtvHHQ6jRO — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.

"I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow.

The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply," he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches.