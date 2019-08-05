JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Pakistan summons joint session of Parliament after India scraps Article 370
Business Standard

Amit Shah moves resolution in Lok Sabha to bring Bill for reorganising J-K

Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 5, 2019. Photo: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill.

He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.

"I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow.

The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply," he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches.

ALSO READ: What's happening in Kashmir: 10 points you should know in just 3 minutes
First Published: Mon, August 05 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU