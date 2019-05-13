Amitabh Bachchan reveals how 'Don' got its title

Megastar has shared the story behind the title of his 1973 blockbuster "Don", saying that many of the industry veterans were not happy with the choice of the film's name.

On Sunday, the 76-year-old celebrated the 41st of "Don", which is one of the most popular characters essayed by him.

"'Don' was a name title that no one in the market approved of. They never understood what it meant and never felt that a name such as 'DON' was material for the title of a Hindi film. In fact if truth be told... for many it was quite an amusing title," Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The "Badla" star also shared a funny anecdote on the film title's comparison



with a "very popular brand of vests".

"They were carrying the name 'DAWN'. phonetically sounded much like that brand of undergarment in the market. There was consternation in titling a film that conveyed an undergarment," he added.

The revealed after the release of Hollywood classic "Godfather", the title 'Don' became "respectable".

"Much later of course with the 'Godfather' series the word garnered enough publicity and reckoning, to be respectable enough. But till then initially it was in the realm of humour."



The film was written by popular duo Salim-Javed and directed by It also starred Zeenat Aman, Iftekhar, Helen and Pran.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)