IPL 2020: SRH's Mitchell Marsh ruled out, Jason Holder named as replacement

-
ALSO READ
SRH's Marsh may be ruled out of entire IPL 2020 due to ankle injury: Report
IPL 2020: SRH's Mitchell Marsh suffers injury while bowling against RCB
IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH preview: Virat Kohli begins hunt for elusive title
IPL 2020: SRH's Rashid, Nabi to focus on fitness during six-day quarantine
IPL 2020: Training and living in bio-bubble is very different, says Chahal
-
Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
West Indies captain Jason Holder has been named as Marsh's replacement and is expected to join the Sunrisers squad soon in the UAE.
Check 2020 IPL latest news
"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020," Sunrisers posted on its official Twitter handle.
Official Statement— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020
Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising
Marsh came out to ball the fifth over in Sunrisers' opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.
However, the 28-year-old could only bowl four deliveries as he twisted his right ankle in the second ball while trying to stop a drive by Aaron Finch in his follow through.
Check IPL points table and team standings here
He managed to bowl two more balls before hobbling off the field. Marsh later, courageously, came out to bat at number 10 in the chase but it was evident that he was finding it even difficult to stand.
This is the second time that Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury. The injury-prone cricketer had to leave the cash-rich tournament in 2017 after suffering a shoulder problem.
Holder, who played for Sunrisers in the 2014-15 season, last featured in the IPL in 2016 for Kolkata Knight Riders. He recently featured in the Caribbean Premier League.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor