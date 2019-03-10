Social media platforms to deploy fact checkers to curb fake news: CEC

platforms will deploy "appropriate fact checkers" to scan and use of abusive language ahead of polls, the said Sunday.

Announcing the poll schedule here, said each of the platforms has created a mechanism to accept only pre-certified political advertisements during the election process and will share the expenditure incurred in this regard with election authorities.

He said all election management-related on all major national and regional channels would be monitored vigorously during the election.

"If any untoward incident or violation of any law is noticed, action would be taken immediately," Arora said.

All platforms have agreed to establish priority channels for for a quick response. They have also appointed grievance officers for the election, scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

"(The) platforms are already taking action against fake accounts, spam by deploying fact checkers," he said.

Responding to a question on action can take against the platforms, he said and are not covered under the

The election results will be declared on May 23.

