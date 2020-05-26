Another COVID-19 fatality in Kashmir

A 90-year-old man from Kulgam district, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Tuesday,taking the COVID-related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 24, an official said.

The man was also suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, fever and breathlessness,the official said.

An official of the SKIMS hospital here said, "A 90-year-old male patient, who was referred from GMC Anantnag on Monday, died early this morning.He had tested positive for COVID last (Monday)night."



The official saidthe Kulgam district administration has been informed about the man's death for initiating contact tracing.

