'Another strike on Pakistan': Amit Shah congratulates team India on big win

Monday congratulated Indian team for its victory over in a match saying it was "another strike" on the neighbouring country and the "result is same".

Shah's comments came after inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in the much-hyped match held in on Sunday.

"Another strike on by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK (sic)," he tweeted.

By mentioning "another strike", the referred to the surgical strike carried by the on a terror camp at Balakot in on February 26 after terrorists exploded a CRPF bus at Pulawama in killing 40 personnel.

The had carried out a surgical strike across the Line of Control in Pakistani occupied on September 29, 2016 as well after terrorist attacked an army camp in Uri in on September 18, 2016 killing 18 jawans.

