Met dept predicts light rain in Delhi on Monday

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum settled at 28 degrees after days of unusually hot

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds. The morning was normal for this time of the year.

The maximum is likely to settle at 37 degrees on Monday, a said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, the city received 0.6mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent, the added.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.3 degrees and the minimum settled at 28.02 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)