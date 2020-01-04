Anti-CAA stir: Notices to 46 for Muzaffarnagar vandalism; 4 others freed

-
ALSO READ
Anti-CAA stir: Women brave bitter Delhi cold with mattresses and tarpaulin
P Chidambaram slams Army chief's CAA remarks, says 'mind your business'
R-Day tableau rejection insult to Bengal, result of anti-CAA stir: TMC
Kerala Governor interrupted during speech for speaking about CAA protests
Use Aadhaar database to build population register: Govindacharya tells govt
-
The district adminstration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests here.
The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.
They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district, Kumar said.
The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he said.
Meanwhile, four madrasa students, arrested after violence during anti-CAA protests, were released on the orders of a court as police gave them clean chit in its report filed before the chief judicial magistrate here on Friday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU