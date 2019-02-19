Antarctic fungi can be used to treat childhood cancer: Experts

: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad working with scientists from the for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa, have isolated fungi that contain L-asparaginase, an enzyme-based chemotherapeutic agent used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

ALL is the most

It occurs when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA.

A press release said here Tuesday that the isolation of L- containing fungi from extreme environments could lead to development of new chemotherapeutic treatment methods that have fewer side- effects than the existing methods.

One of the most frequently used drugs to treat ALL is the enzyme L- which reduces the supply of asparagine, an amino acid that is essential for the synthesis of protein, to cells.

This prevents the growth and proliferation of the malignant cells, the release said.

On the need to discover other sources of pure L-asparaginase, Dr Devarai Santhosh Kumar, who is the principal investigator, said, "Extensive purification steps are necessary before L- derived from E.Coli and E.Chrysanthemi is used as a drug to treat ALL."



This increases the cost of the drug, the release said.

The L-asparaginase enzyme used for is currently derived from commonly found bacteria such asescherichia coli and erwinia chrysanthemi.

These enzymes are always associated with two other enzymes - glutaminase and urease - both of which cause adverse side-effects such as pancreatitis, hemostasis abnormalities, and immunological reactions, the release said.

The research team looked at psychrophiles as alternative sources of the enzyme.

Psychrophiles are organisms that are capable of growth and reproduction in low temperatures in the range of -20C to +10C, such as those found in regions, it said.

