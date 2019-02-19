Chit fund: SC to take up on Wed matter of presence of WB chief secy, DGP, Kol police chief

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Tuesday decided not to pass any order on summoning West Bengal chief secretary, DGP and Kolkata police commissioner for their personal presence before it in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam in which the three have been issued contempt notice.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the matter will be heard on Wednesday.

"We are not passing any order. We will take up this matter tomorrow," said the bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and Sanjiv Khanna.

According to the February 5 order, the matter was listed for an order whether Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendra Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar would be ordered to appear personally before the court on February 20 after the perusal of their affidavits which they filed yesterday.

The apex court on February 5 had issued contempt notice to the trio on CBI allegations that they obstructed the agency and there was tampering with the electronic evidence in the cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam.

