Anuj Sharma replaces Rajeev Kumar as Kolkata police chief

In a major shuffle in the IPS cadres, the has appointed (ADG) of Police (law and order) as the new Commissioner, replacing Rajeev Kumar, a government notification said on Tuesday.

Kumar, who had completed three years in office as the chief, was posted as the ADG of the (CID), it added.

The outgoing was recently in the eye of a storm over his alleged role in tampering with the evidence in the Saradha chit fund case.

Kumar was questioned by the (CBI) in Shillong for five days after the directed him to appear before the agency and cooperate in the investigation of chit fund cases.

The notification also said Sharma had assumed his new responsibilities.

Siddh Nath Gupta, who was the ADG (IB), was made the ADG (law and order).

According to a rule of the (EC), any IPS or IAS officer, who has completed three years of service in a post, should be transferred before an impending election.

