Anya Taylor-Joy to star in 'Last Night in Soho'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Glass" actor Anya Taylor-Joy is set to play one of the leads in Edgar Wright's next film "Last Night in Soho".

According to Variety, Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns have penned the script for the movie, a Focus and Working Title co-production.

Exact plot details of the psychological horror-thriller are unknown other then the story is set in London's Soho district.

Production is expected to start this summer in London.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 11:35 IST

