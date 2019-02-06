Anyone with qualification can enter politics; OPS on son's

and Tamil Nadu Deputy O Pannerselvam Wednesday said his son has expressed keenness to contest the coming polls and asserted that anyone with qualification and talent can enter

He was responding to AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran reportedly criticising him after it emerged that his son was a ticket aspirant for the elections.

Pannerselvam's son, who heads a party wing in district, had reportedly received an application in this connection recently at the headquarters here.

The ruling party has started issuing application forms to Parliamentary seat aspirants from the state since Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, said all primary members of have a right to contest the polls.

"Myself and party Joint and K Palaniswami had earlier issued a statement saying those who want to fight the polls on behalf of AIADMK can apply. On that basis, he (Ravindranath) also submitted an application," said.

On Tuesday, Dhinakaran had taken a swipe at his rival for earlier insisting there should be no family in the AIADMK, saying there seemed to be different yardsticks for the deputy and others.

On Wednesday, Panneerselvam said he had always insisted that the party and the government should not go into the hands of the family of V K Sasikala, jailed confidante of late chief minister J

He recalled the late chief minister earlier sacking Sasikala and her family members from AIADMK before re-inducting her alone, and that too after she issued an apology.

"The family that was sacked by Amma had tried to usurp the party and government (after Jayalalithaa's death)and under those cirucmstances did I start my Dharmayudh," Panneerselvam, who was chief minister then, said about his struggle against Sasikala and her family members.

"I had referred only to that family, but otherwise anyone with qualification and talent can enter They can remain in politics (only) if people accept them," he said.

To a question on electoral alliance for the upcoming polls, he reiterated that only his party will lead any grouping.

Talks were going on with some national and regional parties, he said, adding "a good decision will be arrived at soon" in this connection.

