AP CM trailing by 67 votes

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh CM asks people to have more children
Naidu stresses importance of water resources in 5th White Paper on Natural Resource Management
Chandrababu Naidu's nomination papers to be filed tomorrow
Andhra CM backs use of electric vehicles to eradicate pollution
People will close doors for BJP: Chandrababu Naidu
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trailing in Kuppam Assembly segment according to trends available from the Election Commission.
The Telugu Desam Party supremo was trailing by 67 votes against YSR Congress' Krishna Chandra Mouli when the first round of counting was taken up.
The YSR Congress established early leads after counting of postal ballots was done for the 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on April 11.
YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy secured a lead of over 2,000 votes in Pulivendula assembly segment, according to the Election Commission.
As per initial trends, the YSRC is leading in over 15 assembly segments while the ruling Telugu Desam Party is ahead in four.
YSRC candidates have also established early leads in Kadapa and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU