AP CM trailing by 67 votes

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trailing in Kuppam Assembly segment according to trends available from the Election Commission.

The Telugu Desam Party supremo was trailing by 67 votes against YSR Congress' Krishna Chandra Mouli when the first round of counting was taken up.

The YSR Congress established early leads after counting of postal ballots was done for the 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on April 11.

YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy secured a lead of over 2,000 votes in Pulivendula assembly segment, according to the Election Commission.

As per initial trends, the YSRC is leading in over 15 assembly segments while the ruling Telugu Desam Party is ahead in four.

YSRC candidates have also established early leads in Kadapa and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:56 IST

