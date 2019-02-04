JUST IN
AP govt partners with Kumble's Tenvic Sports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with private sports management firm TENVIC, owned by former India captain Anil Kumble, to promote sports culture in the state.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), an apex body for promotion of sports in the state, has roped in TENVIC to achieve the planned objectives and goals in a systematic manner.

One of the core principles of the partnership is to acknowledge that physical education along with recreational, competitive and high-performance sport should be developed simultaneously.

New methodologies have been proposed to ensure sustainable and impactful delivery of sports coaching program from Grassroots to Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The current sports coaching program has been designed across age-groups and skill levels in line with "AP State Sports Sunrise Model" which intends to improve participation of all children of the state.

Speaking on the association, Anil Kumble said: "TENVIC was started with the objective of identifying, nurturing and training talent at the grassroot level.

"This initiative by the govt of Andhra Pradesh and the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu touches upon all level of sports - from the grassroot to the center of excellence with additional focus on infrastructure development.

Mon, February 04 2019. 17:35 IST

