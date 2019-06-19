Man, differently abled brother thrashed in Delhi

A 28-year-old man and his differently abled younger brother were allegedly beaten up in Dwarka's Bindapur area following an altercation with a group of people, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday night when one of the victims, Rajender, was returning home from work.

On the way, one Nikki met him around 10 pm and started abusing him. The accused also slapped Rajender, following which the victim called his brother to the spot, police said.

When reached the spot, Nikki, along with Amit, his brother, and Maanu attacked them with weapons, a said.

In the mean while, and some passersby called police, following which the victims were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, police said.

On the complaint of Jaswant, a case was registered at station on Tuesday and a hunt is on to nab the accused, they added.

