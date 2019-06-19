Twitterati troll Pak PM Imran for posting Tagore's quote as Khalil Jibran's

was mercilessly trolled Wednesday for wrongly attributing a famous quote of Indian and Nobel laureate to Lebanese-American Gibran.

Khan, 66, took to share an inspirational quote which goes as "I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy".

The captioned the quote, saying "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words cited below, get to live a life of contentment".

The tweet garnered 23,000 likes and was retweeted over 5,000 times, while more than 2,000 people commented on it.

But the netizens were quick to pick the Prime Minister's mistake and started making fun of him.

Most of the users teased for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public.

"Mr it doesn't hurt to a quote if you are not into reading. By copying a Tagore's quote and attributing it to Gibran, you are not only getting mocked but you are making a laughing stock of the country in the process! Please!" wrote

"Another gem from Khan's trove of knowledge, shares Tagore's work and calls it work of Kahlil Gibran," wrote another.

Khan has made headline in recent months for lack of knowledge or slip of tongue.

While visiting in April, he had said and shared borders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)