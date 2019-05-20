ArcelorMittal to pay Rs 42K cr for Essar Steel takeover: Co tells NCLAT

Global Monday told the (NCLAT) that it would pay Rs 42,000 crore, including a minimum of guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore as working capital, for acquiring debt-laden under the insolvency process.

Harish Salve appearing for also accused Ruias, former promoters, of creating hurdles in the resolution process of the

According to him, issues related to alleged NPAs of the of Lakshmi Mittal's brother have been already dealt with and rejected by the

Salve further submitted that NCLT and lenders would decide over the distribution of funds among the creditors of

He also added that the distribution should be "equitable" between financial creditors and operational creditors.

The NCLAT would continue to hear the Essar Steel insolvency case on May 21.

Earlier, Essar Steel (ESAHL), a shareholder of Essar Steel Ltd, has alleged that chairman and chief executive officer, L.N. Mittal, has suppressed vital facts that would otherwise render him ineligible to offer a buyout plan for the under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

It had also sought disqualification of ArcelorMittal's bid for the debt-laden company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)