Arianespace to launch GSAT-31 on Feb 6

will launch its latest communication onboard European launch services provider Arianespaces launch vehicle on February 6 from French Guiana, said Friday.

According to Arianespace, the launch of Ariane-5 (VA 247) is scheduled for 2:31 am time on Wednesday.

Weighing about 2,535 kg, the Indian satellite, GSAT-31, will provide on some of the in-orbit satellites, ISRO said.

The derives its heritage from ISROs earlier INSAT/GSAT series, the space agency said, adding that it provides Indian mainland and island coverage.

GSAT-31 is the country's 40th communication satellite which is configured on ISRO's enhanced 'I-2K Bus', utilising the maximum "bus capabilities" of this type.

This satellite will augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in Geostationary Orbit, ISRO said.

With a mission life of around 15 years, GSAT-31 will be used for supporting networks, Television uplinks, Digital Satellite Gathering, DTH-television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

It also provides wide beam coverage to facilitate communication over large oceanic region, comprising large parts of Arabian Sea, Bay of and Indian Ocean, using a wide band transponder.

According to ISRO, two Ku-band beacon downlink signals are transmitted for ground tracking purpose.

Saudi 1/Hellas Sat 4 will be the co-passenger of GSAT-31 during the launch, said.

Comprising two payloads, Saudi 1/Hellas Sat 4, also called HS- 4/SGS-1, is a geostationary condosat for KACST ( Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Saudi Arabia) and Hellas Sat (Greece Cyprus).

It will provide telecommunication capabilities, including television, Internet, telephone and secure communications in the Middle East, and Europe, said on its website.

GSAT-30 is another to be lofted soon by

Since the launch of Indias APPLE experimental satellite on L03 in 1981, Arianespace has orbited 22 satellites and signed 24 launch contracts with the Indian space agency, it said.

