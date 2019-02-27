Army's Eastern Command chief visits Panagarh base, reviews preparedness

Amid heightened tensions between and Pakistan, Army's chief visited base in on Wednesday and reviewed operational preparedness, a defence said.

Lt Gen Naravane, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, emphasised the need for remaining alert at all times to meet the emerging security challenges, the said.

Lt Gen Naravane reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the formation at the station, where the country's first mountain strike corps will be based.

The Brahmastra Corps, or XVII Corps, which was raised in Ranchi, will shortly be shifting to Panagarh, the said.

Naravane was received by Lt Gen P N Rao, Commanding,

The GOC-in-C also interacted with the troops and appreciated their continued efforts in developing the station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)