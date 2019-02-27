Army's Eastern Command chief visits Panagarh base, reviews preparedness

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Army's Eastern Command chief Lt General Manoj Naravane visited Panagarh base in West Bengal on Wednesday and reviewed operational preparedness, a defence official said.

Lt Gen Naravane, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, emphasised the need for remaining alert at all times to meet the emerging security challenges, the official said.

Lt Gen Naravane reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the formation at the military station, where the country's first mountain strike corps will be based.

The Brahmastra Corps, or XVII Corps, which was raised in Ranchi, will shortly be shifting to Panagarh, the official said.

Naravane was received by Lt Gen P N Rao, General Officer Commanding, Brahmastra Corps.

The GOC-in-C also interacted with the troops and appreciated their continued efforts in developing the military station.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 15:55 IST

