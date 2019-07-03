Army's Northern commander briefs J-K Guv about security situation

Army's Northern commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Wednesday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik about the overall security situation in the state.

"Lt Gen Singh met the Governor at Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the overall security situation obtaining in the state and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the Army," an official spokesperson said.

He said the Governor called for continuing the excellent real time coordination and synergy between the security forces and the civil administration.

"The Governor and the Army Commander also discussed the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnathji yatra," he added.

