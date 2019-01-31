Arsenal sign Barcelona's Denis Suarez on loan

Arsenal announced the signing of international on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday's deadline day.

Suarez will link up again with Arsenal boss Unai Emery, with whom he worked during a loan spell at in the 2014-15 season.

The 25-year-old has played 71 games for Barcelona, scoring eight goals and once for

"We are very happy that is joining us," Emery said on Arsenal's website. "He is a we know well and I have worked with him at

"He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he'll be able to help the team."



The Spanish playmaker posted a picture of himself with teammates on his personal account and said: "You're a group of amazing people! Thank you for everything, see you soon. Good luck and Forca Barca."



Arsenal are fourth in the after beating 2-1 on Tuesday.

