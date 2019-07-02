'Article 15' banned in Roorkee, Sinha contemplates legal action

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Article 15" has been banned in a city in Uttarakhand due to law and order concern and its director Anubhav Sinha intends to take legal action.

The civic administration in Roorkee has stalled the screening of "Article 15", citing law and order concerns, reports said, a day after the film was banned in Kanpur.

The film, said to be inspired by true events, offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Director-producer Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter and said, "Seeking legal action. Will challenge it in the court."



The social thriller talks about caste discrimination and revolves around the brutal gang-rape and murder of two girls belonging to a lower caste in Uttar Pradesh.

The film has been received well by both audience and critics. It has apparently earned Rs over 31 crore globally.

Ahead of its release, certain Brahmin outfits had alleged that the film maligns their community by portraying its members in a negative light.

