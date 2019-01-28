'Artificial pancreas' smartphone app safe, effective for diabetics

Scientists have developed an 'artificial pancreas' smartphone app, that can interface wirelessly with glucose monitors and insulin pump devices, to regulate blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.
A clinical trial showed that the artificial pancreas system (iAPS) app is safe and effective in regulating glucose levels under challenging conditions and is suitable for use in unconstrained environments.
"We designed, developed, and tested the interoperable artificial pancreas system (iAPS) smartphone app that can interface wirelessly with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGM), insulin pump devices, and decision-making algorithms while running on an unlocked smartphone," researchers said.
The study, published in the journal Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics, showed that the system can interface wirelessly with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGM), insulin pump devices, and decision-making algorithms.
According to the researchers, including those from Harvard University in the US, the system showed an improved time in the target glucose range (70-180 microgrammes per decilitre and yielded a statistically significant reduction in time below 70 microgrammes per decilitre.
