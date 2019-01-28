'Artificial pancreas' smartphone app safe, effective for diabetics

Scientists have developed an 'artificial pancreas' app, that can interface wirelessly with glucose monitors and pump devices, to regulate blood sugar levels in patients.

A clinical trial showed that the system (iAPS) app is safe and effective in regulating glucose levels under challenging conditions and is suitable for use in unconstrained environments.

"We designed, developed, and tested the interoperable system (iAPS) app that can interface wirelessly with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGM), pump devices, and while running on an unlocked smartphone," researchers said.

The study, published in the journal Technology & Therapeutics, showed that the system can interface wirelessly with leading continuous glucose monitors (CGM), pump devices, and

According to the researchers, including those from in the US, the system showed an improved time in the target glucose range (70-180 microgrammes per decilitre and yielded a statistically significant reduction in time below 70 microgrammes per decilitre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)