Arunachal Assembly trends: BJP leading in 5 seats

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh is leading in five Assembly seats as per initial trends, officials said on Thursday.

As per ECI trends, is leading by 916 votes against his nearest rival of the from Chowkham constituency in district.

Kipa Babu of the BJP is leading by 128 votes against his nearest rival United candidate from the Itanagar seat.

Kaso is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

BJP nominee is leading by 351 votes against his nearest rival of the National Peoples Party (NPP) from Doimukh constituency.

(BJP) is leading by 140 votes against his nearest rival of the JDU from Namsang constituency in district.

BJP candidate is leading by 254 votes against his nearest rival of the National Peoples Party (NPP) from Lumla assembly constituency in district.

Out of the total 60 assembly seats in the state, the ruling BJP had already opened its account by winning three seats unopposed.

The winning candidates include, Kento Jini from Along East constituency in district, Taba Tedir from Yachuli seat in district and Phurpa Tsering from Dirang seat in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)