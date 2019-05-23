West Bengal: AITC leading in 19 seats, BJP in 14

The ruling All India Trinamool Congress in is leading in 19 out of 42 constituencies in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 14 seats, as per initial trends of the

is leading in two constituencies, while the Left is yet to go ahead in any of the 35 constituencies, for which the leads are available.

Union Babul Supriyo is leading in seat by 31,670 votes against of AITC.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is leading by 17,717 votes in constituency. He is a sitting from the seat.

In Kolkata North constituency, two-time AITC from the seat is leading by 8,010 votes against of the BJP.

Former Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit is trailing by 14,333 votes against Khalilur Rahman of the AITC in Jangipur constituency.

had won the seat by a narrow margin of 8,161 votes in the 2014

In the prestigious Kolkata South constituency, Mala Roy of AITC is leading by 44627 votes against BJP's Chandra Bose, the grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas

In Baharampur, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the INC is leading by 7,402 votes against Apurba Sarkar of the AITC.

Panchayat Minister is trailing by 8,360 votes to Subhas Sarkar of BJP.

At Maldaha South constituency, Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury of the INC is leading by 2,588 votes against of the AITC.

Mahua Moitra of the AITC is leading by 22,193 votes against Kalyan Chaubey of the BJP in Krishnagar constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)