Rajasthan CM Gehlot's son Vaibhav trailing behind BJP candidate in Jodhpur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son is trailing behind BJP candidate with a margin of 18,874 votes in Lok Sabha seat.

Vaibhav's election debut was a prestige issue for Ashok Gehlot, who tirelessly campaigned for his son.

Manvendra Singh, the son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh, is also trailing in Barmer.

The margin in the initial trends is highest in Bhilwara, where BJP candidate is leading by 1,18,896 votes and the lowest margin is in Bharatpur, where the BJP is leading by a margin of 2,496 votes.

BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyavardhan Rathore ( rural), PP Chaudhary (Pali) are leading with a margin of 47442, 44082 and 80587 votes respectively.

