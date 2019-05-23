JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP leads in 56 seats in UP

West Bengal: AITC leading in 19 seats, BJP in 14
Business Standard

BJP's Kirron Kher leading from Chandigarh

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher is leading against her nearest rival and Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, as per EC trends.

Kher is leading by 1,514 votes against four-time MP and former railway minister Bansal.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kher had won the Chandigarh seat by defeating Bansal with a margin of 69,642 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements