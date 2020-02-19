JUST IN
We both agreed to work for Delhi's development: Kejriwal after meeting Shah

The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah's residence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan | Photo: Dalip Kumar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, their first meeting after the assembly polls in the national capital.

The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah's residence. The meeting was earlier scheduled at the Home Ministry.

"Met Hon'ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Shah had led the BJP offensive against Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly polls in which AAP trounced the saffron party, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 15:46 IST

