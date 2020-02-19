We both agreed to work for Delhi's development: Kejriwal after meeting Shah

Chief Minister met Union Home Minister on Wednesday, their first meeting after the assembly polls in the capital.

The meeting went on for over 20 minutes at Shah's residence. The meeting was earlier scheduled at the Home Ministry.

"Met Hon'ble Home Minister Sh ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Shah had led the BJP offensive against Kejriwal in the Assembly polls in which AAP trounced the saffron party, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.