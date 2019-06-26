JUST IN
Arvind Kumar appointed new IB chief, Samant Kumar Goel to head R&AW

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior IPS officers Arvind Kumar and Samant Kumar Goel were on Wednesday appointed chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) respectively.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved their appointments for a fixed two-year tenure, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Kumar will take the reins of the internal intelligence agency from Rajiv Jain, while Goel will succeed Anil K Dhasmana at the chief of India's external spy agency.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 16:35 IST

