Arvind Kumar appointed new IB chief, Samant Kumar Goel to head R&AW

Senior IPS officers Arvind Kumar and Samant Kumar Goel were on Wednesday appointed chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) respectively.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved their appointments for a fixed two-year tenure, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Kumar will take the reins of the internal intelligence agency from Rajiv Jain, while Goel will succeed Anil K Dhasmana at the chief of India's external spy agency.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
