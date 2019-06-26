Arvind Kumar appointed new IB chief, Samant Kumar Goel to head R&AW

Senior IPS officers Arvind and Samant Goel were on Wednesday appointed chiefs of the (IB) and the (R&AW) respectively.

The of the Cabinet, headed by Narendra Modi, approved their appointments for a fixed two-year tenure, an order issued by the said.

will take the reins of the internal intelligence agency from Rajiv Jain, while Goel will succeed at the of India's external spy agency.

