As 11 test positive, MLA hits out at Goa CM for train halt

Independent Goa MLA Rohan Khaunte



on Sunday said passengers alighted a day earlier from a special train at Madgaon station despite Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stating there would be no halts here in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Eleven people who alighted from the special Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram train on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the state's COVID-19 count to 66.

"The darkest day for #Goa as we realise that Centre has no respect for our @goacm. COVID Express still took halt on Saturday. Centre is making our CM a #Pappu! Goa scores half century in active cases," Khaunte tweeted.

"Has @DrPramodPSawant lost his control over his position? Why were Goans kept in dark over Rajdhani taking halt? Why did he lie? He is to be solely blamed for upsurge in COVID19 cases in the State," he said in another tweet.

Khaunte said state health minister Vishwajit Rane's proposal for mandatory COVID negative certificates for air passengers must be respected by the CM.

Of the 66 cases in Goa, 50 are active ones.

