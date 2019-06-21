As many as 17 accidents out of the total 59 in 2018-19 due to track defects: Railways

-
-
The Railways on Friday told the Parliament that 17 accidents out of the total 59 in 2018-19 had taken place due to track defects.
Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said there were 20 accidents in 2015-2016 due to track defects and 34 the next year.
It (accidents due to track defects) has come down to 17 in 2018-2019, he said.
"Safety is accorded the highest priority by Indian Railways and all possible steps are undertaken on a continual basis to ensure safe running trains.
"Indian Railways has taken several key measures as a result of which the consequential train accidents have decreased from 135 in 2014-2015 to 59 in 2018-2019," said Goyal.
