said Wednesday that if she wins the White House, her Justice Department "would have no choice" but to pursue an case against after he leaves office.

The and some other Democrats in the 2020 race are pushing their party to initiate the impeachment process after 's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller has said he was unable to exonerate Trump of obstruction but couldn't pursue potential charges because of a Justice Department policy that bars the indictment of a sitting a policy Harris has said she would ask her Justice Department to re-examine.

"Everyone should be held accountable," Harris told NPR in an interview broadcast Wednesday. "And the is not above the law."



Harris, a former general who also was San Francisco's district attorney, later said she would not dictate the outcome of any prospective efforts to charge Trump. "The facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads," she said.

Suggesting that Trump face prosecution after he leaves office is a fine line for any Democrat after the party has excoriated him for politicizing the Justice Department. Impeachment remains popular with Democrats' base voters, but the party's congressional leaders are more cautious because the Republican-controlled probably doesn't have the votes to remove Trump from office.

Harris is not alone among 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in criticizing the Justice Department policy that Mueller cited in declining to look at obstruction charges in his nearly two-year investigation of Trump.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the first candidate to fully endorse the start of impeachment proceedings after Mueller's report, pledged last month to end that policy if she's elected president.

Nearly half of the more than 20 candidates are calling for the start of an impeachment inquiry, Harris and Warren among them. Few contenders, though, are making that stance a centerpiece of their campaigns.

But Harris, who is running in part on the strength of her legal and law enforcement experience, appears to have taken a step farther than her opponents in affirming that a Justice Department in her administration "should" look at charging Trump with obstruction once he no longer is president.

"I do believe that we should believe when he tells us, essentially, that the only reason an indictment was not returned" was because of the current policy that bars indictment of a president while in office, Harris told NPR. "But I've seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence."



Eric Columbus, who served as a Justice Department and during the Obama administration, suggested recently on that any asked about seeking charges against Trump answer by promising, "unlike the current president," not to "interfere" with the impartial administration of justice.

The statute of limitation for seeking obstruction charges, as in most federal criminal cases, is five years from the time an alleged crime is committed. The time limit for charges in conspiracy cases begins at the time of the last act in an alleged conspiracy.

