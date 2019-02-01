Ashok Leyland sales up 9 pc in January

Hinduja flagship firm Friday reported 9 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 19,471 units in January.

The company had posted sales of 18,100 units in the year-ago month, said in a regulatory filing.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 14,694 units last month, against 13,642 units in January 2018, up 8 per cent.

Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 5,047 units, compared with 4,458 units in January last year, an increase of 13 per cent, it said.

