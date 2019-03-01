JUST IN
Ashok Leyland total sales marginally up at 18,245 units in Feb

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Friday reported marginal rise in total sales at 18,245 units in February this year as against 18,181 units sold during the same month previous year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month under review declined 3 per cent to 13,291 units as against 13,726 units in a year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a BSE filing.

Light commercial vehicles sales, however, grew by 11 per cent to 4,954 units in February compared to 4,455 unit in the corresponding month last year.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 11:35 IST

