Ashton Kutcher not returning for 'Punk'd' series

has clarified that he is not involved in the Studios reimagining of the series "Punk'd".

The show is being revived for Quibi, the short-form streaming platform backed by former and

"I have nothing to do with the new situation. Hope they get it right," tweeted.

served as the host of the famous prank show from 2003 to 2007, where he pulled elaborate tricks on celebrities like and among others.

Timberlake was led to believe that government officials were seizing his house and valuables because of unpaid income taxes. The prank was named by Time magazine as number three in their list of 32 Epic Moments in Reality-TV History.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)