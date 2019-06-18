JUST IN
Business Standard

Ashton Kutcher not returning for 'Punk'd' series

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Ashton Kutcher has clarified that he is not involved in the MTV Studios reimagining of the series "Punk'd".

The show is being revived for Quibi, the short-form streaming platform backed by former Disney and DreamWorks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

"I have nothing to do with the new punk'd situation. Hope they get it right," Kutcher tweeted.

Kutcher served as the host of the famous prank show from 2003 to 2007, where he pulled elaborate tricks on celebrities like Zach Braff and Justin Timberlake among others.

Timberlake was led to believe that government officials were seizing his house and valuables because of unpaid income taxes. The prank was named by Time magazine as number three in their list of 32 Epic Moments in Reality-TV History.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 11:45 IST

